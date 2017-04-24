Attorney representing doctor pulled from plane representing woman ata ...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Sat
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|2
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Sat
|Forward Observer
|77
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
|American Airlines suspends employee after fight...
|Apr 22
|Regional Fodder
|2
|Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline...
|Apr 22
|Make me Comfortable
|2
|So AA DL UA now own 90% of Republic?
|Apr 21
|Talk about a cartel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC