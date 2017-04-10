'Appalling' United Airlines incident won't be tolerated in Canada: Garneau
Transport Minister Marc Garneau has issued a warning to Canadian airlines that forcibly removing passengers from overbooked airplanes will not be tolerated. Garneau has written to the heads of all of Canada's passenger airlines to express his dismay at the saga of United Airlines passenger David Dao.
