American Airlines suspends employee after fight on plane
There are 2 comments on the Bangkok Post story from 17 hrs ago, titled American Airlines suspends employee after fight on plane. In it, Bangkok Post reports that:
American Airlines has suspended an employee after a video showed an altercation on one of its planes involving crew, several passengers and a crying woman carrying a young child. An American Airlines employee violently took a stroller from the woman, hitting her with it and just missing her child, Facebook user Surain Adyanthaya said in a post accompanying the video he put on the site on Friday.
#1 8 hrs ago
Cesspool of San Francisco
No one should really be surprised by drama their. The populace of the Bay Area are some of the worst, most self centered, "me," types I have ever met, and have completely been disappointed by the place ever since I started visiting there in 1985.
Rude people, pretentious, flakey, overpriced, druggy, technogeeker liberals, and very socially class stilted. Not the best weather and earthquakes too.
Poor flight attendants that have to work there with this bunch every day. I just visit there on occasion and just really want to clobber half of citizenry too!
Poor Lady that got brushed or hit, probably by accident as the flight attendant was rushing around harried trying to deal with the other typical San Francisco nuts at the same time probably was mortified by her DRAMA QUEEN overwhelmed by two kids jet or mother lagged self crying too.
I call her out a little on her Drama cause that is what San Francisco people are typically. Snowflake drama. Not buying into it at all just yet!
#2 7 hrs ago
Ahh I think we need to remind ourselves it is the weekend and a slow news cycle period.....
So this is the best the liberal news fodder can come up with as the "global warming save the whales crowd" have gotten old, and the millenials are preoccupied with their spy cams to place something juicy on their social media page so some stranger will HIT the LIKE button and they can feel good about themselves.
It is such a Kim Kardashian who cares crowd anyway! Glad California has the LA and the Bay Area nutters mostly cause we sure don't want these selfish types in the rest of the country too badly. I just feel sad for the good parts and people of California that have to deal with this um "fodder."
