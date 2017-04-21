There are on the Boing Boing story from 16 hrs ago, titled American Airlines employee appears to hit woman with baby stroller, challenges passenger to 'hit me'. In it, Boing Boing reports that:

Just weeks after a shocking video surfaced of a United Airlines passenger being violently dragged off a flight for refusing to give up his seat, a new video shows an intense confrontation between American Airlines employees and passengers, including a woman holding a baby stroller. Surain Adyanthaya is credited with capturing the video, and says it happened on American Airlines flight 591 from San Francisco to Dallas.

