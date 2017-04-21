American Airlines employee appears to hit woman with baby stroller, challenges passenger to 'hit me'
There are 2 comments on the Boing Boing story from 16 hrs ago, titled American Airlines employee appears to hit woman with baby stroller, challenges passenger to 'hit me'. In it, Boing Boing reports that:
Just weeks after a shocking video surfaced of a United Airlines passenger being violently dragged off a flight for refusing to give up his seat, a new video shows an intense confrontation between American Airlines employees and passengers, including a woman holding a baby stroller. Surain Adyanthaya is credited with capturing the video, and says it happened on American Airlines flight 591 from San Francisco to Dallas.
#1 15 hrs ago
Well apparently from multiple reports the female passenger was a pure cow in the back of the plane with a stroller which she was told could not come aboard and not cooperating with the flight attendant.
Nosy first class passenger had no clue what was going and for the most part probably was engrossed in his Bose Headset and smart phone for everything going on except for the end.
#2 15 hrs ago
Just as was called earlier chick was a drama queen and rewarded for bad behavior!
Bad call American Airlines, but without the full info.... I guess they had little choice.
Too bad the flight attendant did not accidentally really clock her unconscious with the stroller like the Airport Police did the man in Chicago instead of just brushing her as he attempted to have it removed.
The cries of the woman were lies like a dog. And that is the rest of the story
