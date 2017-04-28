American Airlines announces pay raises, and investors balk
American Airlines is giving pay raises to its pilots and flight attendants, who have complained they are paid less than peers at other airlines. Wall Street isn't happy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Thu
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Thu
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Thu
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC