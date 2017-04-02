Alaska Air Will Keep Virgin America's Airbus Fleet
This immediately raised the question of how the two carriers would harmonize their fleets. Alaska Air exclusively flies Boeing Alaska Air's fleet decision is particularly important for Boeing, which could be in line for a huge number of incremental 737 orders if the carrier decides to phase out Virgin America's Airbus fleet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could a larger AS-VX use the NEW A321LR in thei...
|Mar 31
|Consultant
|5
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Mar 29
|Leggings are US
|3
|United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco...
|Mar 28
|CaptJoe
|1
|United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media...
|Mar 26
|Sarah Silverman AKA
|3
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC