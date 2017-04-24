Air NZ increases capacity as passengers rise in March, Auckland Airport movements grow
National carrier Air New Zealand beefed up domestic capacity in the face of rising passenger numbers, particularly on Auckland-to-Queenstown routes which showed up in higher domestic passenger movements in Auckland International Airport's latest figures. Auckland-based Air NZ increased passenger numbers 5.2 percent to 1.61 million in March from the same month a year earlier and expanded its available seat kilometres 4.1 percent to 4,057 million, it said in a monthly investor update.
