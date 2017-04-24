Air NZ increases capacity as passenge...

Air NZ increases capacity as passengers rise in March, Auckland Airport movements grow

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NBR Newsroom

National carrier Air New Zealand beefed up domestic capacity in the face of rising passenger numbers, particularly on Auckland-to-Queenstown routes which showed up in higher domestic passenger movements in Auckland International Airport's latest figures. Auckland-based Air NZ increased passenger numbers 5.2 percent to 1.61 million in March from the same month a year earlier and expanded its available seat kilometres 4.1 percent to 4,057 million, it said in a monthly investor update.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United investigates report that giant rabbit di... 4 hr Camilla 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 10 hr RiccardoFire 12
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... Tue ThomasA 78
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 2
Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ... Apr 22 Gen MeMeMe Lenial 1
News American Airlines suspends employee after fight... Apr 22 Regional Fodder 2
Why did Virgin America NOT go with new Slimline... Apr 22 Make me Comfortable 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,591,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC