Air New Zealand admits airfare mistake with flights to Honolulu

17 hrs ago

Flights to Hawaii were wrongly advertised on Grabaseat for $499 return on Monday morning, but Air New Zealand quickly amended the price. Air New Zealand admits it was "our bad" and not a late April Fools joke, when it advertised the wrong price for flights from Auckland to Hawaii.

