Air China to suspend Beijing-Pyongyang flights - Chinese state TV

14 hrs ago

China's national airline, Air China, suspended flights from Beijing to the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, from late on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said. CCTV did not give a source for its news report published on its website and Air China could not immediately be reached for comment after business hours.

