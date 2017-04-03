A slice for the stranded: Delta buys ...

A slice for the stranded: Delta buys pizza for passengers

14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Delta Air Lines bought pizza for stranded passengers after canceling about 300 flights in the Southeast because of severe weather. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Atlanta-based airline ordered more than 450 pies for passengers in states including Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida after storms on Wednesday caused flights to be canceled or delayed.

Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

