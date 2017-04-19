49 Routes with Fares from $79* Roundt...

49 Routes with Fares from $79* Roundtrip! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Routes and Seasonal Service

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

It's more than 100 days into 2017 and it's time to ask yourself: where have you been this year? Still dreaming of that San Diego sunset? Longing for Las Vegas entertainment? Pining for a jazzy night in New Orleans? Spirit Airlines has you covered with ultra-low fares to 22 new routes and 27 seasonal routes starting this spring. To celebrate, Spirit is offering roundtrip flights in these 49 routes as low as $49 for members of its $9 Fare Club and as low as $79 for non-members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 34 min Andrew 72
Spirit OUT of Havana Apr 14 Regional Fodder 1
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News 5 things you need to know Thursday Apr 14 Regional Fodder 5
News Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin... Apr 13 pays not to listen 9
News Overbooked airlines are here to stay Don't expe... Apr 13 Regional Fodder 2
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 13 Prince John 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,431,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC