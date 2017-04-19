49 Routes with Fares from $79* Roundtrip! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Routes and Seasonal Service
It's more than 100 days into 2017 and it's time to ask yourself: where have you been this year? Still dreaming of that San Diego sunset? Longing for Las Vegas entertainment? Pining for a jazzy night in New Orleans? Spirit Airlines has you covered with ultra-low fares to 22 new routes and 27 seasonal routes starting this spring. To celebrate, Spirit is offering roundtrip flights in these 49 routes as low as $49 for members of its $9 Fare Club and as low as $79 for non-members.
