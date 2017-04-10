4 statements by United on passenger's...

4 statements by United on passenger's removal from flight

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

United Airlines has released four official statements in response to the backlash against the company since a customer was dragged from an oversold flight Sunday evening at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport . The first three were from the parent company's CEO, Oscar Munoz .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 9 min Regional Fodder 47
Spirit OUT of Havana 3 hr Regional Fodder 1
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 6 hr Frogface Kate 17
News 5 things you need to know Thursday 12 hr Regional Fodder 5
News Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin... Thu pays not to listen 9
News Overbooked airlines are here to stay Don't expe... Thu Regional Fodder 2
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Thu Prince John 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,297,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC