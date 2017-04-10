10 Things to Know for Tuesday
Elizabeth Barajas hugs her daughter, Marissa Perez, 9, following their reunion as Marissa recounted her experiences being in the classroom in which her teacher was shot to death at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. less Elizabeth Barajas hugs her daughter, Marissa Perez, 9, following their reunion as Marissa recounted her experiences being in the classroom in which her teacher was shot to death at North Park Elementary School ... more This Sunday, April 9, 2017, image made from a video provided by Audra D. Bridges shows a passenger being removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|34 min
|Right Wing
|2
|United Airlines Shares Fall After Passenger Dra...
|1 hr
|Mikey
|13
|Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Djb
|22
|Man dragged off United flight causes outrage in...
|2 hr
|ardith
|1
|Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin...
|2 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d...
|15 hr
|spysea
|1
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|16 hr
|Ed Kirkland
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC