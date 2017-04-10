10 Things to Know for Tuesday

10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Elizabeth Barajas hugs her daughter, Marissa Perez, 9, following their reunion as Marissa recounted her experiences being in the classroom in which her teacher was shot to death at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif., Monday, April 10, 2017. less Elizabeth Barajas hugs her daughter, Marissa Perez, 9, following their reunion as Marissa recounted her experiences being in the classroom in which her teacher was shot to death at North Park Elementary School ... more This Sunday, April 9, 2017, image made from a video provided by Audra D. Bridges shows a passenger being removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge... 34 min Right Wing 2
News United Airlines Shares Fall After Passenger Dra... 1 hr Mikey 13
News Which airlines have the rudest workers? (Jan '13) 1 hr Djb 22
News Man dragged off United flight causes outrage in... 2 hr ardith 1
News Bill O'Reilly laughs at 'bizarre' United Airlin... 2 hr Parden Pard 1
News Jaime King Boycotts United Airlines following d... 15 hr spysea 1
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 16 hr Ed Kirkland 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC