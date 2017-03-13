Why U.S. Airlines Are Dropping Flight...

Why U.S. Airlines Are Dropping Flights to Cuba

13 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Although there has been an explosion of Americans traveling to Cuba since former President Barack Obama relaxed travel restrictions, airlines continue to reduce or eliminate flights to Cuba altogether. Silver Airways and Frontier became the latest airlines to announce they will cancel routes to Cuba.

Chicago, IL

