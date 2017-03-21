Why Hong Kong and Singapore must help their airlines soar
Derwin Pereira says no laissez-faire principles can be prized more than the symbolic importance of Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines to each territory When unbearable abdominal pain attacks you while you are flying 37,000 feet above the Pacific, hours away from your destination, you literally are at the mercy of the cabin crew. How they react depends on the culture of the airline, the crew's practical training, and, finally, on a visceral capacity for human responsiveness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Sun
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|3
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC