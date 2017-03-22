Where do those Hawaiian tattoo patterns come from? Here's one place to find out
Ancient Hawaiians carved designs into stalks of bamboo and then used ink made from local plants to print designs onto cloth. Ancient Hawaiians carved designs into stalks of bamboo and then used ink made from local plants to print designs onto cloth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|3
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC