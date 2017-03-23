Virgin America will disappear into Alaska Airlines in 2019
Virgin America, the California-based carrier with the blue mood lighting and high-tech entertainment system, will be fully absorbed by Alaska Airlines by the end of 2019 as Alaska strives to become the West Coast's dominant airline. Only three months after Alaska Airlines' parent company completed the $2.6 billion acquisition of the popular upstart airline launched by billionaire Richard Branson, Alaska Air Group says it will retire the Virgin America brand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media...
|1 hr
|Sarah Silverman AKA
|3
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|3
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC