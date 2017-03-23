Virgin America will disappear into Alaska Airlines in 2019

Virgin America, the California-based carrier with the blue mood lighting and high-tech entertainment system, will be fully absorbed by Alaska Airlines by the end of 2019 as Alaska strives to become the West Coast's dominant airline. Only three months after Alaska Airlines' parent company completed the $2.6 billion acquisition of the popular upstart airline launched by billionaire Richard Branson, Alaska Air Group says it will retire the Virgin America brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.