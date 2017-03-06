US: 11 of 27 reef fish species in Hawaii are overfished
In this 2016 photo provided by NOAA, a bluefin trevally swims on a reef off Hawaii's island of Kahoolawe. U.S. officials say the first-ever assessment of Hawaii's reef fish shows that 11 of 27 species are experiencing some level of overfishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC