UPDATE 2-Air France-KLM, 10 other airlines hit with 776 mln euro EU fine

Air France-KLM, British Airways and nine other airlines were hit with a 776 million euro fine by EU antitrust regulators on Friday for taking part in an air cargo cartel more than a decade ago. The European Commission re-imposed the penalties after Europe's second highest court in 2015 annulled the EU executive's 2010 decision due to a procedural error.

