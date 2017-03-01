United Airlines CEO explains why the ...

United Airlines CEO explains why the Boeing 747 jumbo jet will soon go away

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

In January, United Airlines announced that it will expedite the retirement of its fleet of Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets. United, the last major airline in the US to operate the venerable icon, will retire its fleet by the end of 2017, one year earlier than previously planned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Fri Alihra 32
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ... Feb 24 collins 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC