United Airlines CEO explains why the Boeing 747 jumbo jet will soon go away
In January, United Airlines announced that it will expedite the retirement of its fleet of Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets. United, the last major airline in the US to operate the venerable icon, will retire its fleet by the end of 2017, one year earlier than previously planned.
