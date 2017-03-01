United Airlines CEO explains how 'raw and visceral' employee feedback helped turn his company around - and the case for 'basic economy' He had served on United's board but had never worked at an airline. His rA©sumA© featured high-profile stints at Coca-Cola and AT&T before arriving at CSX as its chief financial officer and later serving as its chief operating officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.