U.S. Low-Fare Airlines Get Priority Access at Mexico City International Airport
For many years, low-cost carriers have had trouble getting slots at Mexico City's congested airport. Thus, when Delta Air Lines recently decided to pursue a joint venture with top Mexican airline Aeromexico, regulators at the Department of Transportation demanded concessions that would improve competition in Mexico City.
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
