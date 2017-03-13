U.S. Airlines Vie for Loyalty With Re...

U.S. Airlines Vie for Loyalty With Resumption of Coach-Class Free Food

American Airlines Group Inc., following a food push by rival Delta Air Lines Inc., said Tuesday that it is adding free coach-class meals on its luxury flights from New York to Los Angeles and San Francisco, starting May 1. Delta tested the concept on the same routes late last year, and in February said it was going to add coach meals March 1 on those two routes, and expand the culinary offering on April 24 to 10 other long-haul...

