Two jumbo jets collide in 1977, killi...

Two jumbo jets collide in 1977, killing at least 560 people

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Two chartered Boeing 747 jumbo jets, one owned by Pan American airlines and the other by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, collided and burst into flames yesterday on a foggy runway at this Canary Island resort, killing at least 560 persons in the worst disaster in aviation history. The disaster happened so quickly, one survivor said, that the Pan Am jet was reduced to ashes within five minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco... Tue CaptJoe 1
United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media... Mar 26 Sarah Silverman AKA 3
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 153
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Mar 15 Alien Touch 3
News Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha... Mar 10 wichita-rick 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC