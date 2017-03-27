Two jumbo jets collide in 1977, killing at least 560 people
Two chartered Boeing 747 jumbo jets, one owned by Pan American airlines and the other by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, collided and burst into flames yesterday on a foggy runway at this Canary Island resort, killing at least 560 persons in the worst disaster in aviation history. The disaster happened so quickly, one survivor said, that the Pan Am jet was reduced to ashes within five minutes.
