The Latest: Judge who put ban on hold was nominated by Obama
The judge in Hawaii who put President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on hold was nominated to the federal bench by President Barack Obama. U.S. District Judge Derrick Kahala Watson got his nod in 2012 and is currently the only Native Hawaiian judge serving on the federal bench and the fourth in U.S. history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|10 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|4 hr
|Alien Touch
|3
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Ghanji
|33
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC