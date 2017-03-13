The Latest: Judge who put ban on hold questions evidence
The federal judge in Hawaii who put President Donald Trump's revised travel ban on hold cited "questionable evidence supporting the government's national security motivation." U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also said Hawaii would suffer financially if the executive order goes into effect and blocks the flow of students and tourists to the state.
