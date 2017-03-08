Staff working at the Cathay Pacific catering services kitchen. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Heightened competition in the aviation industry and the rise of on-demand app technologies have driven the city's leading airline to rethink its dining services. Cathay Pacific Airways has announced it will trial "dine-on-demand" on its long-haul flights, allowing travellers to elect when to eat.
