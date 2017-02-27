South Africa: Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa to Face Questions in Parliament
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday be grilled on the national minimum wage, state-owned South African Airways and the deployment of extra security personnel in Parliament during the State of the Nation Address . Among the six points he is expected to address is a question from ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe who will ask Ramaphosa if he found that there was sufficient consensus among social partners on the proposed figure of R3 500 per month as the minimum wage.
