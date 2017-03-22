Singapore Airlines announces additional flights to and from Christchurch
The additional services will operate from 30 November 2017 through to 16 February 2018 to meet demand over the peak season, including Chinese New Year. Singapore Airlines celebrated 30 years of flying into the South Island city in 2016 while Wellington also welcomed its first long-haul service in September.
