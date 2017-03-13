Ryanair to launch winter services from Stansted to Ukraine cities of Kiev and Lviv
Ryanair is launching its first flights between the UK and Ukraine, with the introduction of routes to Kiev and Lviv from Stansted next winter. Picture: PA/Ryanair.
