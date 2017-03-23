Ryanair launches Bristol winter 2017 schedule

Ryanair launched its Bristol winter 2017 schedule this week, with a new route to Cologne, extra flights to Bucharest and Venice and 20 routes in total, which will deliver 1.7m customers per annum and support 1,300 jobs at Bristol Airport. Ryanair's Bristol winter 2017 schedule will deliver: One new winter route to: Cologne and extra flights to Bucharest & Venice .

