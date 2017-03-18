Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd
Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.
