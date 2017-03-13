Qantas boss Alan Joyce says the extra competition is great news for travellers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Boss of Australian carrier says rising competition from Middle East and growth in flights from mainland China threaten Asian airports Hong Kong is in danger of losing its role as an international aviation hub because of intense competition, the boss of Qantas Airways has warned. In an interview with the Post , Alan Joyce, chief executive of Australia's national airline, said Middle East airports and explosive growth in flights from mainland China to global destinations threatened to undermine dominant Asian airports, a view shared by analysts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|14 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|23 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|3
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC