Qantas boss Alan Joyce says the extra...

Qantas boss Alan Joyce says the extra competition is great news for travellers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Boss of Australian carrier says rising competition from Middle East and growth in flights from mainland China threaten Asian airports Hong Kong is in danger of losing its role as an international aviation hub because of intense competition, the boss of Qantas Airways has warned. In an interview with the Post , Alan Joyce, chief executive of Australia's national airline, said Middle East airports and explosive growth in flights from mainland China to global destinations threatened to undermine dominant Asian airports, a view shared by analysts.

Chicago, IL

