Officials: Vegas airport traffic slightly down in February
Transportation authorities on Monday said the airport clocked 3.4 million passengers in February. They attributed the difference of almost 12,000 passengers over the year to 2016 being a leap year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco...
|1 hr
|CaptJoe
|1
|United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media...
|Sun
|Sarah Silverman AKA
|3
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|3
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC