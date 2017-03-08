Not guilty verdict in Utah flight dis...

Not guilty verdict in Utah flight disturbance case

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A federal jury in Utah has acquitted a man who says he was racially profiled and treated like a terrorist when he was charged with interfering with a Delta Air Lines flight crew in 2015. A six day-trial ended in Salt Lake City Tuesday with the not guilty verdict for Atef Bandary, a 59-year-old U.S. citizen who's originally from Egypt and lives in Palm Springs, California.

