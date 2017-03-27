Nightmare day of travel as flights de...

Nightmare day of travel as flights delayed around the country

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Passengers in airports around New Zealand have faced a nightmare day of travel with major delays across the network despite fog lifting and flights resuming in and out of the capital. A marathon effort is under way to clear a massive backlog with Air New Zealand putting on at least six extra flights this afternoon to get stranded passengers out of Wellington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virgin America Flight Attendants 23 hr Leggings are US 3
News United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco... Tue CaptJoe 1
United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media... Mar 26 Sarah Silverman AKA 3
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 153
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Mar 15 Alien Touch 3
News Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha... Mar 10 wichita-rick 6
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC