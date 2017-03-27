Nightmare day of travel as flights delayed around the country
Passengers in airports around New Zealand have faced a nightmare day of travel with major delays across the network despite fog lifting and flights resuming in and out of the capital. A marathon effort is under way to clear a massive backlog with Air New Zealand putting on at least six extra flights this afternoon to get stranded passengers out of Wellington.
