New Plymouth Adele fans fearful they will miss concert over flight delay
Adele fans in New Plymouth were worried they would not make it to the concert in time as Air New Zealand delayed their flight by more than two hours. Lisa Hill was booked to leave on the 1:45pm flight to Auckland to attend the concert at Mt Smart Stadium, set to arrive at 2:30pm.
