New flights boosting travel options at Spokane airport - Sun, 19 Mar 2017 PST
Five major airlines are now providing Spokane with direct, nonstop links to numerous airport hubs as far east as Chicago, Minneapolis and Dallas. Seasoned travelers have long known that longer journeys require access to those hubs, and Spokane is now linked with some of the largest in the country's midsection.
