Muslim couple sues US' United airlines after being kicked off flight
A Muslim couple has sued US' United Airlines for forcing them off a flight last year after they sought help with a child booster seat, alleging that they were discriminated against based on faith. Mohamad and Eaman Shebley, of northern Chicago suburbs, alleged that they were preparing to take off on a flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Washington DC when they were suddenly kicked off.
