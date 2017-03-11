Muhammad Ali's Son Detained AgainWhil...

Muhammad Ali's Son Detained AgainWhile flying home after meeting with lawmakers in Washington.

After meeting with lawmakers in Washington to discuss his detention at an airport last month, Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained and questioned again by immigration officials on his way home on Friday, his lawyer said. Ali and his mother, Khalilah Camacho Ali, were able to travel to the meeting from Fort Lauderdale without incident, but they were stopped while attempting to board a JetBlue Airways flight home, attorney Chris Mancini told the Associated Press.

