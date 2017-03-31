Major U.S. airlines have played their...

Major U.S. airlines have played their cards right, making banks a vital co-pilot

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Does your wallet contain an airline-branded credit card? If so, your daily Starbucks visits, iTunes selections, and dining habits serve a critical role in keeping the U.S. airline industry fat and happy. For carriers such as American Airlines riding Citigroup Inc. plastic, or Delta on American Express Co., these programs are a cash cow, a golden goose, or any other fiscal livestock you care to conjure.

