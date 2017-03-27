Leggings on a plane: Delta weighs in ...

Leggings on a plane: Delta weighs in on United Airlines controversy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

After United Airlines declined to allow girls who were wearing leggings to board a flight on pass travel and another passenger tweeted about it, the question of airline dress policies went viral. But some have also pointed out that airlines often have more stringent policies for employees' friends or family who are traveling on reduced-rate buddy passes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco... 12 hr CaptJoe 1
United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media... Mar 26 Sarah Silverman AKA 3
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 162
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Mar 15 Alien Touch 3
News Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha... Mar 10 wichita-rick 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,130 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC