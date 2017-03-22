Janus Capital Management LLC Sells 13,256 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated
Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,256 shares during the period.
