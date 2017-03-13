How to Engage Your Customers and Empl...

How to Engage Your Customers and Employees Using Social Media...

Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Author Jill Schiefelbein chats with two members of the social business team at Southwest Airlines, who talk about how to use livestreaming to highlight your customers and employees. This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur's book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein's book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business .

Chicago, IL

