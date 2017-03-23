Hawaiian Pilots Ratify New Contract
Of the 97 percent of the pilots who voted, 76 percent cast ballots in favor of the agreement, which will take effect on April 1. The new PWA includes substantial pay raises and improved work rules, while leaving in place favorable vacation flexibility, sick leave accrual, and pilot-friendly health-care premiums. The agreement includes pay rates backdated to September 2015 that will immediately increase pay for the airline's 665 pilots between 20 to 45 percent, depending on an individual pilot's seat, years of service, and aircraft type.
