Hawaii-bound flight diverted to LAX after passenger complains about $12 blanket

6 hrs ago

A 66-year-old man's complaints over the cost of a $12 blanket forced a Hawaiian Airlines flight to be diverted to the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning. A 66-year-old man's complaints over the cost of a $12 blanket forced a Hawaiian Airlines flight to be diverted to the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning.

