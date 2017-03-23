Governor signs tax cut for airlines, at expense of Phoenix
In this Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state speech, opening the state legislature in Phoenix. Legislation signed by the Republican governor late Thursday, March 23, 2017, will cap the amount of jet fuel Phoenix is allowed to tax for each large carrier, costing the city about $2 million a year and benefiting American Airlines and Southwest Airlines in particular.
