Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Receives $23.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Alihra
|32
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC