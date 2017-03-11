Global Eagle, provider of in-flight entertainment, sees shares drop after key resignations
Global Eagle Entertainment, which provides in-flight entertainment for Southwest Airlines and others, has been hit by executive resignations and financial reporting problems. Global Eagle Entertainment, which provides in-flight entertainment for Southwest Airlines and others, has been hit by executive resignations and financial reporting problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Fri
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC