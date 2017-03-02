Frontier comes in second to last for ranking of best and worst airlines
Denver-based Frontier Airlines came in second to last in a ranking of 10 largest domestic carriers, leaving ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit on the bottom rung. Releasing their results this week, Alaska Airlines stood atop the group, only faltering in the size of its route network.
